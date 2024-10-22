Iowa’s top election official refers 154 names for check on citizenship

Iowa Secretary of State Paul says a recent review of Iowa voter registration lists for at least the past six elections found over 150 people who admitted they are not U.S. citizens and are ineligible to vote.

“Very disturbing, you know, with 2.3 million people out there registered to vote in Iowa and we have 87 people who self-reported that they are not U.S. citizens after they had voted,” Pate said.

Another 67 people who aren’t citizens registered to vote when they vote a driver’s license, but Pate said the review his office conducted indicated that group did not cast a ballot. All 154 names have been forwarded to the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

Pate said his office has flagged another 2022 names on voter registration lists of people who may have become U.S. citizens in the past six or so years. “We don’t want to inhibit them from their right to vote because we’re not confirming that these folks are not necessarily eligible,” Pate said.

Anyone in this group will be asked to cast a provisional ballot and required to return to their county auditor’s office after Election Day with proof of citizenship. “If in fact they have not become a U.S. citizen, that ballot will not be counted and they will be turned over for further investigation and possible prosecution,” Pate said.

Joe Henry, state political director for the League of United Latin American Citizens, called Pate’s statements concerning.

“The press release appears to be politically motivated, and in some cases, will create fear amongst poll workers and a chilling effect overall before Election Day,” Henry said. “The Secretary of State already has safeguards in place to review people before they are approved and receive a voter registration card.”

Non-citizens found guilty of voting or even just registering to vote may be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fines as much as $7500.