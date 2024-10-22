Story County voters are set to decide on their first conservation bond issue

Iowans in nearly 60 counties will be voting next month on various projects that would be paid for through bond issues. One of the largest such votes is in central Iowa’s Story County, where $25-million in bonds would pay for conservation and recreation projects.

Nancy Franz, a member of the Story County Conservation Board, says part of the money would go toward making more ADA-compliant paths at Hickory Grove Park.

“For me, it’s about everybody having access to the out-of-doors and outdoor experiences. Everyone has a right to that, and this bond will help that be possible for more people,” Franz says. “So it has to do with recreation and education and preservation related to natural resources in Story County.”

If it passes, officials say county property taxes for a median household would increase by less than $3 per month. Franz passed out brochures about the bond to parents during a recent trick-or-treat event at Hickory Grove Park. She says the park is a destination in central Iowa, but water quality is a challenge.

“The geese love our swimming beach because they can sit there and look 360 degrees and not be attacked by a predator,” Franz says. “When they do that, they leave their feces, and their feces wash into the beach and into the water.” The bond would help fund the construction of grassy terraces to deter geese.

The money would also be used for things like completing the Heart of Iowa Nature Trail, restoring wetlands and reducing erosion along the Skunk River, and for building a nature center at McFarland Park.

It’s Story County’s first attempt at passing a conservation measure. Johnson County passed one in 2008 and has a new, $30-million conservation bond on the ballot this November. Both measures require a super majority with at least 60% of the public vote to pass.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)