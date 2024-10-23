Iowans’ Halloween spending can be frightening, so use restraint

Retail studies find consumer spending on Halloween is into the billions of dollars and is second only to Christmas, but Iowans don’t have to scare themselves into exceeding their budgets.

Lisa Schiller, with the Better Business Bureau, says spooky spending can quickly get out of hand, if you’re not mindful.

“Spending money on decorations and pumpkin carving and parties and costumes and giving away candy,” Schiller says. “Candy is expensive, too. So not just candy, but everything else.”

Schiller says instead of buying pricey costumes, try thrifting instead, renting a costume, or see if you have something in storage that will still work.

“It sounds really easy, cliche, but really, look around your house, check your closet,” she says. “There might be some hidden items in there that you can throw together to make a really great costume, and that’ll save you a few bucks as well.”

Schiller says you should judge the amount of trick-or-treaters you’re expecting, and don’t overspend on candy.

“Consider buying it in bulk, buying more can save you money, we know that,” she says. “It can lessen the cost of the item and budgeting really can be super handy on a night like Halloween.”

Schiller suggests holding back a little on candy this year, because that’s seen the same price increases as other food items. Plus, candy keeps well, so don’t be afraid to share your leftovers at other parties or events.