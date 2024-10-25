Emmet County officials to make changes in proposed wind energy ordinance

The chairman of the Emmet County Board of Supervisors says there will be revisions in a proposed ordinance to restrict where wind turbines may be placed.

The board held a public hearing last night on the initial proposal from Emmet County’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Tim Busch, director of the Aviation Program at Iowa Lakes Community College, said he’s not opposed to wind turbines, but he asked the board to be cautious about allowing towers in areas that could impede take offs and landings.

“The DOT did a study a few years back that said four out of the top ten reasons for bringing a business to any community had to do with the airport,” he said.

Eight other speakers expressed concerns about the ordinance and three people spoke in favor of wind energy. Todd Glasnapp, chairman of the Emmet County Board of Supervisors, said requiring greater distances between wind turbines and homes and other dwellings is likely to be the biggest adjustment in the ordinance. “That seems to the most concern of our residents,” Glasnapp said. “…The airport is a concern, to make sure we have the set backs for that as well. We have more concerns yet, so we will make some more recommendations.”

Last week, the board approved a moratorium on any new wind energy applications in Emmet County until January 31, 2025, to give the supervisors time to update the county’s wind ordinance.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)