Hy-Vee removing some self checkout stations in stores

by | Oct 25, 2024

The Hy-Vee supermarket chain is removing self checkout stations from some stores.

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee say they have started removing the self checkouts from some stores, but they do not have a final number. The spokesperson says they “want to provide a better customer experience in several of our stores by bringing back the face-to-face interaction with our employees that we had pre-COVID.”

A clerk in a central Iowa store told Radio Iowa the self checkouts were being removed over concerns about theft. The Hy-Vee spokesperson would not confirm that, saying there have been national stories about retailers doing this, however, she says their main focus is to provide them the best service possible.

Radio Iowa