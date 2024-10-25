Hy-Vee removing some self checkout stations in stores

The Hy-Vee supermarket chain is removing self checkout stations from some stores.

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee say they have started removing the self checkouts from some stores, but they do not have a final number. The spokesperson says they “want to provide a better customer experience in several of our stores by bringing back the face-to-face interaction with our employees that we had pre-COVID.”

A clerk in a central Iowa store told Radio Iowa the self checkouts were being removed over concerns about theft. The Hy-Vee spokesperson would not confirm that, saying there have been national stories about retailers doing this, however, she says their main focus is to provide them the best service possible.