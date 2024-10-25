Iowans are urged to get new layer of tax security, called an IP PIN

The Internal Revenue Service is encouraging Iowans to take a simple, important step to prepare for the upcoming tax season.

IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says people should sign up now for what’s known as an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number, or an IP PIN.

Miller says, “Because an IP PIN is known only to you and the IRS, it’s an extra layer of security that helps prevent the bad guys from filing a tax return using your name and Social Security number and then stealing your refund.”

He says it’s a quick, free process to set one up.

“If you’re interested in getting an IP PIN, go to the IRS website and open an online account. That’s the first step,” Miller says. “You will need to verify your identity to open an account, and then you can apply for an IP PIN.”

Miller recommends you sign up for the PIN before November 23rd, as sign up won’t be available again until early January.

“So we can process the request and get a number for you in time for the new tax season,” Miller says. “New IP PINs will be issued by the IRS in January and you will get a new IP PIN every year.”

Learn more about the option at irs.gov.