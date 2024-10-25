Study leaves Iowa out of top 10 for women and children’s health

A new report ranks Iowa 13th in the nation for the health of women and children.

The report, America’s Health Rankings by the United Healthcare Foundation, analyzed more than 100 indicators of women’s and children’s health.

It shows Iowa women have one of the lowest rates of unemployment and among the highest rates of high school graduation.

Lisa Saul, chief medical officer of women’s health for United Healthcare, says Iowa’s alcohol use also stood out.

“One being that it was high among adolescents,” Saul says, “but we also see that Iowa is in the lower half when we compare it to the rest of the country in terms of excessive drinking among women ages 18 to 44.”

Saul says there are some categories where the state ranked high.

She says, “The low prevalence of unemployment among women, the high prevalence of high school completion, as well as the low housing cost burden among households with children.”

The report also found Iowa women rank low in terms of exercise habits and for eating fruits and vegetables.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)