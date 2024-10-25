Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Lee County appeal speed camera shutdown

A spokesman for the Iowa DOT says three local governments have so far filed appeals after being told they had to shut down speed cameras.

Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Lee County have each appealed the ruling to shut down their cameras. The appeals go to the director of the DOT, who then has 30 days to make a decision.

A change in state law required cities and counties to submit information that showed the cameras were being used to improve safety. A DOT panel reviewed each camera site and earlier this month the DOT said 11 of 139 speed cameras reviewed were allowed to stay.