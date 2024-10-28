Man begins serving sentence for fatal head-on crash in northwest Iowa

A northwest Iowa man has begun serving a sentence for vehicular homicide.

Twenty-six-year-old Landon Schiek of Algona was killed in June of 2022 when the SUV he was driving was hit head on by a pick-up that crossed the center line of Highway 18, near Cylinder. Brian Freeman of Garner, the pick-up’s driver, was found guilty of vehicular homicide while under the influence in August and sentenced to up to 25 years in prison earlier this month.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff has announced Freeman was transferred to the state prison system this past Wednesday.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)