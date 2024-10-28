Wisconsin company closing Waukee plant, affecting 88 workers

A Wisconsin company will be closing its printing plant in a Des Moines suburb early next year.

The Quad/Graphics facility in Waukee employs 88 people and the company, now known as Quad, notified the State of Iowa of its plan to close the plant in January. Last week, Quad announced it was selling the majority of its European operations to a venture capital firm in Germany for $45 million. Quad’s chairman said it’s focusing on growth as a marketing experience company and will maintain state-of-the-art printing operations in locations that best support that mission.

Quad closed its Dubuque printing plant in 2013, affecting 215 employees. The company closed its printing facility in Marengo in 2014.