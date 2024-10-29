Employers are hiring Iowans now for holiday jobs, from retail to deliveries

Iowans who are considering picking up some seasonal work during the final few months of the year should apply now, according to a University of Iowa business professor.

Peggy Stover, who directs the UI’s Marketing Institute, says many retailers are looking to make immediate hires as we’re now less than a month from Thanksgiving.

“Right now, retailers are scrambling for consumers to come into their stores,” Stover says. “Online shopping continues to be the giant juggernaut that brick-and-mortar stores continue to vie for holiday shoppers.”

Thanksgiving is a little later this year, falling on November 28th, meaning it will be a shorter holiday shopping season. What will that mean for consumers?

“Actually, there’ll be better deals in the end because of the fact that retailers definitely want to clear out their holiday inventory,” Stover says, “so definitely some good bargains out there to be had in addition to a strong market for hiring seasonal workers.”

The national inflation rate has fallen to 2.4% and the state unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in September. Stover predicts the holiday shopping season ahead will be robust, with Black Friday just a month from today.

“Right now it’s being forecasted to increase anywhere from two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half percentage points versus last year,” Stover says, “so definitely going to be a good holiday season. I think overall, holiday shopping is going to be strong again this year.”

Stover sees “fan favorites” like clothing and accessories being big sellers in the season ahead, but also a surge in what she calls memory-making “experience gifts,” everything from concert tickets to a day at the spa.