Northwest Iowa man sentenced for shooting that wounded his father

A 19-year-old northwest Iowa man who pleaded guilty to first degree willful injury has been been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting and seriously wounding his father in early May.

Caleb Crosby of Spirit Lake was scheduled to go on trial for attempted murder on October 15, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of willful injury as well as first degree theft for stealing two vehicles as he fled after the shooting. A judge has sentenced Crosby to two terms of 10 years each to be served consecutively.

As a prisoner at the Dickinson County jail in June, Crosby slipped through an unlocked door and ran down the steps of the courthouse before being taken back into custody a minute later. He has also pleaded guilty to escaping, but will be sentenced on that charge later.

Before the shooting, Crosby was arrested in March after allegedly trying to interfere at the scene of a fire in the small, unincorporated community of Montgomery. That’s also where he shot his father in May and authorities issued a shelter in place advisory to residents in the area as they searched for Crosby.

