Oelwein city council member facing drug charges given leave of absence

The Oelwein City Council approved a request Monday for a leave of absence at for At-Large Council Member Karen Seeders, who was arrested at her home on October 18th on felony drug charges.

Oelwein Mayor Brett De Vore told KCRG TV they first asked Seeders what she wanted to do. “We leave it up to the person and what they choose to do. Whether it’s resigning, keep coming. Personally, I would have resigned if it were me,” De Vore says. Seeders was elected to the position in 2021 after winning a special election. DeVore said he talked with Seeders since the arrest, and she told him she has an obligation to stay on. “She feels that she was elected by the residents of the community to represent them, and she wants to keep doing that,” Mayor DeVore says. Iowa law says only a city council or a district court can remove a member of the council, but the city attorney said he doesn’t believe it can at this time. Iowa Code says the council member would need to be convicted of a felony, and Seeders is only facing charges.

The mayor tells KCRG TV the leave is the only option. “We really don’t have an option to remove her at this point,” DeVore says. The council did approve having the mayor to talk with Seeders about limiting the leave to 60 days. “People are not happy, I don’t believe anyone on council is very happy about it either,” he says.

Seeders’ seat at the council meeting was empty Monday while the council discussed how to proceed.