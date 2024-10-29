South-central Iowa lagging behind in corn and bean harvest

The soybean harvest is nearly complete and the corn harvest isn’t far behind.

The U.S.D.A. crop report shows that more than 95% of the soybeans are harvested statewide. The northwest, north-central, and central areas have all their beans in the bin. The southwest and south-central regions lag behind, at 90% complete.

The corn harvest is 12 days ahead of the five-year average at 84%. Northwest and northcentral Iowa lead the way at 90% complete, while south-central Iowa reports just 65% of their corn is in.