Three-day World Food Prize Symposium underway in Des Moines

Researchers, business executives and government officials from around the globe are in Iowa this week for the World Food Prize symposium. It’s an annual gathering to discuss food security and innovation.

Geoffrey Hawtin and Cary Fowler are this year’s World Food Prize laureates. They were instrumental in establishing the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway two decades ago. It’s a backup for seedbanks that could be hit by natural disasters, wars or a loss of funding.

“In a world of changes, we are all in this together,” Fowler said, “and a loss in any seed bank around the world is a loss for all of us.”

Fowler is the current U-S Special Envoy for Global Food Security. Hawtin, the other World Food Prize laureate for 2024, said the preservation of seeds is crucial to protect the diversity and resilience of crops.

“We think of gene bank as being a safe haven, but it’s only a safe haven as long as you can continue to pay for the electricity. If you can’t afford to pay for the electricity, and you have to switch it off, you risk losing your entire of collection,” he said. “That could be decades of work and thousands of samples.”

Hawtin and Fowler spoke last night at Iowa State University. The Des Moines-based World Food Prize is hosting three days of events, culminating with a banquet and closing ceremony in the Iowa Capitol on Thursday evening.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio and Harvest Public Media)