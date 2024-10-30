Tornadoes, downpours possible across Iowa this afternoon and tonight

Forecasters say heavy rain is likely in parts of Iowa as a cold front arrives this afternoon and tonight, along with the threat of severe weather.

Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of the state have a 100-percent chance of rain.

“As we get into the afternoon and evening hours, we are looking at the possibility for some severe storms,” Carter says. “The highest threat today is going to be in southern Iowa, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. We are looking at threats of strong winds, hail and even a few tornadoes.”

With strong winds pushing the cold front into Iowa, powerful thunderstorms and tornadoes could strike well after sunset, and she says Iowans need to be prepared.

“We are going to see some fast storm motions today, so that will provide pretty limited time to seek shelter,” Carter says. “You’re not going to necessarily be able to see it if it’s after dark, so certainly have a plan in place to take shelter and quickly.”

Several central Iowa communities moved their trick-or-treat night from tonight to tomorrow night due to the forecast. While much of Iowa started the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning, Carter predicts we’ll soon see a shift downward of perhaps 30 degrees, as temps will fall throughout the day.

“By tonight, we’re looking at lows in the 30s to 40s, kind of depending on where you are versus where that front is,” Carter says, “and then by tomorrow, our high temperatures are only going to be in the mid 40s to mid 50s, so quite a stark contrast is coming.”

Three Iowa cities set records on Tuesday for the warmest minimum temperatures. Des Moines and Ottumwa had lows of 70 degrees, while Waterloo had 65, the warmest low temps for the date, breaking records set in the early to mid 1900s.