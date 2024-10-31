Handling Halloween pumpkins provides a challenge to recyclers

Halloween pumpkins that didn’t get smashed or eaten by squirrels pose a problem for waste haulers after the trick-or-treating is over.

The Ames Resource Recovery Plant burns garbage to produce electricity and assistant superintendent Mark Peebler says mushy pumpkins don’t burn. They have collection areas outside the plant for them. “Two totes that are out there they’re marked with pumpkin labels or pictures. The pumpkins can just be dropped off in there, and then we aggregate it, and then we haul it out to our current contractor for organics and yard waste,” he says.

He says they also take gourds along with the pumpkins. “Last year we were over 23,300 pounds, so almost 12 tons of pumpkins and gourds were collected,” Peebler says. He says they get pumpkins of all sizes and some are showing their wear and tear from being Jack-o’-lanterns. “By the time we get them, they’re usually pretty shriveled up, but I would guess, anywhere from ten to 15 pounds for the average. And then you get some of those large ones that are much heavier,” he says.

Waste recyclers say keeping organic food materials separate from recyclables has long been a problem. Peebler says they try to keep letting residents know the importance of keeping things separated. “There’s constant education and outreach. I know several different local haulers offer yard waste as a subscription base to collect that material at the residence,” Peebler says. Peebler says they will keep their collection bins for the pumpkins and gourds available 24/7 through December 1st, as some people use them for Thanksgiving decorations.