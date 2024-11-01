Number of active registered voters in Iowa has grown in past month

Nearly 80,000 Iowans have become active registered voters in the past month based on data posted on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website this afternoon.

As of today, Republicans have a 173,000 voter registration edge over Democrats in Iowa, a slight increase from October 1.. The number of independent voters in Iowa grew by about 25,000 over the past month — with half a million Iowans registered as independent or “no party” voters. The latest data from county auditors and the Iowa Secretary of State’s office shows Republicans outnumber Democrats in each of Iowa’s four congressional districts.

As of Thursday night, over 556,000 Iowans had already voted by mail or in person at an early voting site in their county.