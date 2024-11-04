Construction site near Twin Cities searched after tip in Jodi Huisentruit case

A website dedicated to the disappearance of former KIMT-TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit reports Mason City authorities were recently in Minnesota to follow up on a tip related to the case.

According to FindJodi.com, Mason City Police Department investigators a couple of weeks ago searched an area in Winsted, Minnesota, which is about 15 miles west from the edge of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

The site was near where a new apartment complex is being constructed.

Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley confirmed the purpose of the search to FindJodi.com, saying in a written statement that his department recently worked with Minnesota law enforcement to follow up on a lead in that community.

He says his department continues to receive, evaluate, and follow up on information it receives related to Huisentruit’s disappearance on a regular basis. He says information gleaned from this effort will be used in the ongoing investigation.

Brinkley says they encourage anyone with information about the Huisentruit case to contact the Mason City Police Department or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)