Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson honored by B1G

Iowa junior running back Kaleb Johnson has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following his dominant performance in the Hawkeyes’ 42-10 triumph over Wisconsin on Saturday night, it was announced Monday by the league office.

The weekly honor is the second for Johnson this season and third of his career. Johnson was tabbed co-offensive player of the week on Sept. 23, 2024, and offensive and freshman of the week on Nov. 7, 2020.

Johnson recorded his seventh 100-yard game in 2024, finishing with 135 yards on 24 attempts with three touchdowns (16, 9 and 2 yards) against the Badgers. It is his seventh 100-yard game this season and the 11th of his career. He has three games with three rushing touchdowns and four total games with three total TDs.

Johnson now has 1,279 yards this season – the second-most in the country and seventh-most in the Iowa record books.