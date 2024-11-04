Stressed about the election? Put down the phone and take a walk in the woods

Many Iowans are bitterly divided over what results they’d like to see from tomorrow’s presidential election, and it’s causing stress between some co-workers, friends and family members.

Instead of bickering about politics, psychologist Shilagh Mirgain suggests Iowans try to zero in instead on the smaller picture.

“I think when we focus on what we can control, taking positive action, that helps us control what we can control,” Mirgain says. “Put down the phone, maybe take a break from social media. Make sure you’re getting out and exercising, engaging in mindfulness, being in the here and now.”

Instead of “doom scrolling” tomorrow night, Mirgain recommends planning out a different sort of Election Day that can help to lower stress levels.

“Start off the day with some yoga or practice some meditation. It’s not going to be helpful to just stay glued to the television all night, watching the results come in. Give yourself a break from the election coverage,” Mirgain says. “I think it’s a great day to have some form of distraction that would bring joy.”

Mirgain says the chronic stress that comes along with a volatile national election can impact a person physically.

“We find that when our system sustains stress, that can impact overall physical health, mental health, it can impact sleep,” she says. “It can lower our immune system, it can impact our cardiovascular health, it can create a sense of despair or despondency.”

Instead of being tempted to respond to internet trolls, Mirgain says to plan safe habits around social media, and try things like “forest bathing” by taking a walk in the woods to de-stress.