Take extra care on the drive home, as you may be more tired than you think

Iowans may need another cup of coffee before heading home this evening, after Daylight Saving Time ended over the weekend.

While we set the clocks back an hour, our bodies need a week or so to properly adjust to the shift.

AAA-Iowa spokeswoman Brynna Knapp says sunset is at five minutes after five o’clock tonight, so many Iowans will be driving home in the dark.

“You can’t always tell that you’re too tired to drive, right?” Knapp says. “Really, the only safe bet is to make sure you’re getting enough sleep, and if you don’t, you’re likely to engage in drowsy driving.”

Before you get behind the wheel at any time of the day, it’s important to get a good night’s sleep, and Knapp suggests we could all benefit from a review of our driving habits.

“We’ll all be adjusting and likely driving in the dark daily for the foreseeable future here in the winter,” she says, “and it really can have a negative impact on energy levels.”

Knapp says this is a good time of year to get an eye exam for the six-out-of-ten drivers who wear glasses or contacts.