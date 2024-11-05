Central Iowa shelter hosts ‘Puppy Paw-ty’ to cheer up after election stresses

What better way to relieve stress after a contentious Election Day than to be nuzzled by eight fuzzy puppies?

Iowa’s largest non-profit animal shelter is holding a special event for people who need to put the divisiveness of politics behind them.

Kenzie Miller, event manager of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says they’re hosting an “Election Relief Puppy Paw-ty” tomorrow evening.

“Tickets are just $20 and they include 30 minutes of puppy cuddles and a complimentary beverage,” Miller says, “and all proceeds from this event help a homeless pet in need, including the litter of puppies that’ll be joining you.”

The party with pooches runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with time slots every 30 minutes at the ARL’s main Des Moines location. Miller says she knows first-hand how a litter of puppies can have near-magical properties in being able to lick away all worries.

“We do things with puppies and kittens, whether it be we take them to businesses, or we do puppy or kitten yoga,” Miller says. “For sure, people are definitely happier, more joyful when they are with the puppies.”

They say when life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade, so when someone gives a litter of tiny doggies to the ARL, it’s natural to plan a party with the snuggly pups in hopes of finding them homes. She says all eight should be available for adoption soon.

“They’re eight really adorable puppies,” Miller says. “We have them listed as Labrador Retrievers, so people would be able to put a ‘VIP Hold’ on a puppy if they were interested in adopting, which we can share more information on that at the event.”

After the event, there will be election-themed items for pets and people available for purchase from the ARL’s Animal House store.

Register online at ARL-Iowa.org/PuppyPawty.