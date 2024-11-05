Hundreds of thousands of Iowans voted before Election Day

At least 675,000 Iowans cast ballots before Election Day.

Data from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website shows Republicans with a statewide edge over Democrats in early voting, but Democrats outnumbered Republicans casting absentee ballots in the first, second and third congressional districts.

First Congressional District: 79,187 Democrats, 68,059 Republicans Second Congressional District: 66,429 Democrats, 62,447 Republicans Third Congressional District: 65,639 Democrats, 58,570 Republicans Fourth Congressional District: 44,768 Democrats, 78,027 Republicans

Nearly 1.7 million Iowans were active registered voters on Friday, November 1. The data suggests around 40% of them had already voted when precincts opened this morning for Election Day. Absentee ballots must be in county auditors’ offices by 8 p.m. tonight, or the ballots will not be counted. Absentee ballot tracking is available here.

Precincts around the state are open from until 8 p.m. and Iowa law requires voters to show a photo I.D., like a driver’s license, in order to cast a ballot.

Iowans who’ve moved will have to provide proof of their new residence with a utility bill or some other document that shows their new address. There’s curbside voting for Iowans with mobility issues. Two poll workers, one from each political party, will deliver voting materials outside so the person can mark their ballot while sitting inside their vehicle.

Voters are allowed to take selfies with their ballot, with the emphasis on the word selfie. Including someone else in the picture or having someone take a picture of you with your ballot is not permitted.