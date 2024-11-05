State pays $3.4 million settlement over inadequate care of Glenwood resident

The State Appeals Board has approved a $3.5 million settlement with the mother of a resident at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center who died after inadequate care at the facility.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Ramspott had cerebral palsy and had lived his entire adult life at the facility in Glenwood, which provided care to residents with profound intellectual and physical disabilities. He died in a Council Bluffs hospital in early 2022. Two state investigations concluded Glenwood staff failed to provide Ramspott with extra fluids after a kidney infection and he died several weeks later of sepsis.

The Glenwood Resource Center was closed this past June.

Two U.S. Justice Department Investigations concluded the facility provided inadequate care and subjected some residents to unethical experiments.