Driver in fatal Highway 20 crash near Earlville had been shot

State investigators say one of the three men who died in a fiery crash on Highway 20 near Earlville last month had a bullet wound and evidence indicates the gunshot came from within the vehicle.

According to the Iowa State Patrol’s preliminary report on the wreck, a sedan driving east crossed the median and drove the wrong way on the westbound side of Highway 20 for about a mile before crashing head-on with a milk truck. Both vehicles burst into flames. The truck driver had minor injuries, but the three men inside the sedan died at the scene.

According to an Iowa Department of Public Safety news release, all three men were from the Minneapolis area and the 50-year-old driver had been shot before the car hit the truck.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)