Iowa agencies win millions to address youth homelessness

Programs to support housing for homeless youth in Iowa are being awarded nearly $7-million in a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Courtney Guntly is director of the Iowa Balance of State Continuum of Care, a co-applicant on the grant. Guntly says the money can expand more tailored services for young people across the state, with a focus on those between the ages of 18 and 24.

“Young people may have never had an apartment in their name, and so you just need to walk through what does all of that look like,” Guntly says, “and so the needs of this population are different than the needs of our general homeless population.”

The Iowa Institute for Community Alliances received the HUD grant. That agency will distribute the money to organizations across the state, though Guntly says local providers don’t have to be youth-specific to apply for part of the money.

“There’s no way we’re going to be able to do it if we only have our providers that serve youth,” Guntly says. “We need everyone to be up at the table and to talk through how we can really make an impact.”

The money is being issued through HUD’s Youth Homeless Demonstration Program. It can be used for solutions like rapid rehousing, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing.

Guntly says after the two-year grant is over, HUD will continue to provide long-term funding to support the projects.

(Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)