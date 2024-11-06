Man charged with murder in death of 10-month-old in Webster City

A 26-year-old Webster City man has been accused of murder in connection with the death of a 10-month-old boy.

In April of last year, first responders dispatched to a home in Webster City where the 911 caller said an infant was unresponsive. The baby boy was taken Webster City’s hospital, then transferred to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where he died later the same morning. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the baby had been abused and evidence indicates Gunner Jones caused the fatal injuries.

Jones has been charged with first degree murder