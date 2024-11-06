Miller-Meeks says she’s ahead by ‘comfortable’ 799 vote margin

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks says there are very few uncounted ballots in the first congressional district race and she is comfortable with the current margin of votes that put her ahead of Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan.

At the end of Election Night, Miller-Meeks led by 413 votes. Her lead grew today after a county that had had problems with ballot tabulators completed its count. “Washington County results are fully in,” Miller-Meeks said during a news conference in Iowa City. “Again those results showed what we expected they would show and what had we predicted they would show, which would be that I would win in Washington County and we did with 58% of the vote. That almost doubled our vote total, our margin of victory of 799 votes.”

Bohannan posted a statement on social media today, saying the race was “still too close to call” and her campaign “expects more ballots to come in over the coming days.”

Iowa candidates may request recounts in races when the winning margin is less than one percent of all votes cast — but county boards of supervisors have to meet, review the tallies of ballots and vote to make the results official first. Candidates then have three days to file for recounts.