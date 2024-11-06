Trump finishes 14 points ahead of Harris in Iowa

Donald Trump has won Iowa’s six electoral college votes for a third time. However, Trump’s double-digit victory here over Kamala Harris is by a wider margin than in the two previous Iowa General Elections.

Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann celebrated last night with the crowd at the party’s headquarters in Des Moines. “Let’s make sure the entire state hears us,” Kaufmann shouted. “Donald Trump won Iowa!”

A statement from the Trump campaign says Hawkeye state voters are eager for President Trump to fix what Harris broke. The statement closed with a dig at Ann Selzer, who runs the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll. A poll released Saturday showed Harris leading Trump in Iowa.

“The Iowa Poll was a joke this year,” Kaufmann said last night. “…I think every single person in here that’s a Republican…that believes that we need to have accuracy in reporting…here’s my challenge to you: Cancel your subscription to the Des Moines Register and get five more people to do it, too.”

Unofficial results indicate Trump got 56.31% of the vote Iowa. Harris finished with 42.33%

Kaufman said the party’s strategy of urging GOP voters to cast absentee ballots paid off in races up and down the ballot. “The first time in Iowa history Republicans are…ahead in terms of number in early voting,” Kaufmann said.

There were also long lines at many polling places yesterday.” I would be very, very surprised if we didn’t have more Republican voters than Democrats as we usually do on Election Day as well,” Kaufmann said.

(Additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s Dar Danielson)