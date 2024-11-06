Voters add two amendments to Iowa’s Constitution

Iowans have overwhelmingly approved two amendments to the Iowa Constitution.

In mid-2017, when Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over in the middle of Terry Branstad’s sixth term as governor, some questioned whether the new governor had the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. The amendment makes it clear all future governors in similar circumstances would have that power.

The other amendment deals with elections. it says “only” citizens of the United States can vote in Iowa elections. The Iowa Constitution, as originally written, said “every” U.S. citizen who’s a resident of Iowa may vote in state elections. That amendment also says 17 year olds can vote in Primaries if they’ll be 18 on the day of the General Election. That’s already state law.

Both amendments will become part of the Iowa constitution in a few weeks when state officials sign off on vote totals in the official canvas of votes.