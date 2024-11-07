Eastern Iowa theater seeks donations so the show can go on into 2025

A Cedar Rapids theater company is no longer in danger of immediate closing after the community rallied to bring in last-minute donations.

The Mirrorbox Theatre was launched in 2018 and exclusively puts on new and contemporary plays.

Mirrorbox founder Cavan Hallman says they were in the midst of an ongoing $30,000 fundraising campaign.

“Last week, we did, however, receive a notice that we had three days to pay back rent,” Hallman says, “otherwise, we would be forced to vacate the property and terminate the lease.”

The theater launched an emergency campaign and has raised enough to continue productions through the end of the year.

“The financial struggle wasn’t new, but the urgency was new,” he says, “and that’s what led to the public part of the campaign.”

Hallman says the overall fundraising goal is -not- yet met and the theater will need to reevaluate its operations in order to move forward.

