SE Iowa man arrested on 1,000+ child porn charges

A southeast Iowa man faces more than one-thousand charges after investigators allegedly found a large amount of child pornography in his possession.

Court records say 22-year-old Hunter Bresch of Ottumwa submitted a tip to the FBI in November 2022 that someone sent him child sexual abuse materials over the internet.

A subsequent investigation unveiled a file share account allegedly owned by Bresch that contained 16,000 files of different children involved in sexual acts.

Bresch later told investigators he tipped off the FBI because another user did not send him the illicit materials he paid for.

He’s been charged with 1,000 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in a sex act and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bresch is currently in the Wapello County Jail where his bond has been set at $100,000 dollars.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)