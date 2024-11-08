Search for suspect is underway after airplane is hit with laser over SW Iowa

Authorities in southwest Iowa’s Cass County are searching for a suspect in the Massena area after someone apparently shined a laser at an airplane on Thursday night.

The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine Cessna 172 reported being illuminated by a blue laser approximately 40 miles southwest of Des Moines International Airport.

No injuries were reported. Local authorities were notified.

The FAA says intentionally aiming lasers at aircraft poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law.

Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots. People convicted of shining lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)