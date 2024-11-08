Sioux City food bank gets donation that’s simply bee-utiful

Folks are positively buzzing at the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City after getting a sweet donation.

Food Bank executive director Jacob Wanderscheid says they received more than 6,000 bottles of honey from the Sioux Honey Association, the makers of Sue Bee Honey.

“This is the second donation that we’ve received in as many years, and the biggest thing for us and our partners is to get that product that is shelf-stable and it’s very nutritious,” Wanderscheid says. “This product will last a very long time for the people that receive it.”

Aimee Sandman, of the Sioux Honey Association, says it’s important for them to give back to the communities in and around where their employees, beekeepers, and families live.

“It feels so great to be able to impact the people in need in the communities that we live in here, and lucky for us, it’s a shelf stable thing, so it’s not something that someone will just eat once. It’s something that they can continue to get that nourishment from,” Sandman says. “I think honey is a great thing to be donated, and it has a great taste. It’s very healthy for you, and it can last a long time.”

Three pallets holding a total of 6,480 12-ounces bottles of Sue Bee Honey were brought to the Food Bank on Thursday for distribution to partner agencies in the 11-county service area.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)