Troopers: Driver, 91, dies in four-vehicle crash he caused

The Iowa State Patrol says a wrong-way driver is to blame for a fatal crash involving four vehicles on Thursday night.

Troopers say a car driven by an elderly Minnesota man was northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Ankeny north of Des Moines.

A patrol report says the car hit an oncoming SUV which went airborne and was then hit by a second SUV which couldn’t avoid the collision.

Troopers say a third SUV tried to take evasive action and hit a concrete barrier.

The car’s driver was killed. He’s identified as 91-year-old Paul Jacques of Burnsville, Minnesota.

Two other people were hurt and reports list them as hospitalized in serious condition.