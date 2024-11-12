Des Moines-area 12-year-old pens book about rising above racism

A central Iowa girl who had a bout with bullying and bigotry has turned around what happened by writing a book that aims to make a positive difference in the world.

Twelve-year-old Saily Bah of Urbandale says her goal for the book, called “Rise Above,” is to do exactly as the title says.

“I experienced an act of racism at school and I felt really horrible because it was something that should never happen and that I didn’t even understand at the time,” Bah says. “It just hit me. It was a really bad experience.”

To sort out her feelings, Bah wrote a speech about what happened for her class at Radiant Elementary School. The speech was so well received, she decided to create something more lasting — a book — out of those same words.

“I wrote the book because I didn’t want people to feel the same sense of being put down as I did,” Bah says. “It was a way of coping with negative things that should never happen. I want young people to realize that when things happen like this, they need to speak up instead of pushing it aside so that everybody knows not to do these things.”

Bah loves to draw and also created all of the illustrations for the book.

“My main thing was actually butterflies and that’s what’s on the cover of the book,” Bah says. “Butterflies to me symbolize overcoming, because they’re just free and fly around and do whatever they want without any concerns, and I want people to feel that way, too.”

At just 12, Bah says she’s not sure what she’d like to do for a profession some day. For now, she says she’s happy and “living the dream” as a student and author.

All proceeds from the book sales will go to Bah’s college fund and art supplies. Find the book through her Saily’s Swag Facebook page.