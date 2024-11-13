Open enrollment underway for those without insurance plans

The open enrollment period is now underway for people who get their health insurance through healthcare.gov.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Regional Administrator Shannon Hills says it is important that you take action. “This is the time for people who need health insurance to make changes to their existing plan or to apply and enroll,” she says. Hills says there are some changes for this year. “Due to a new law, the inflation Reduction Act, financial assistance is available to help people pay for their health insurance premiums,” Hills says. She says the healthcare.gov website has also been streamlined and updated to make the process easier.

Hills says the healthcare plans offer a variety of things from prescription drugs, to emergency care and more. “They will be able to compare and contrast various healthcare plans, their costs, and to find one that meets their needs,” she says. Hills says there is also information on how to evaluate the various plans. “On healthcare.gov there is a section called Find Local Help. So if someone would like a little bit more information or assistance in their particular area in Iowa, then they can select that Find Local Help button and be connected to an agent or broker in their area to walk through their healthcare plan options,” Hills says. “They can also call the healthcare.gov call center at 1-800-318-2596.” She says that call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hills says you need to sign up by December 15th to ensure that your coverage will begin by January 1st.