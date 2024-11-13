Rainy November continues with more on the way

Rainfall normally drops off as we head into November, but that hasn’t been the case as we approach the midway mark of the month.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Dillon Dodson, says we should see more rain this morning, starting on the western side of the state. “And then moving east through the state, through the morning hours and into the afternoon,” he says. “Rainfall amounts probably be the highest over the western portion of the state. As you get further east, you get into a little more dry air and slightly lower rainfall amounts.” Western Iowa is forecast to see between one quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain, with one tenth to half an inch in the east.

Dodson doesn’t anticipate any severe weather with the rain. “You can’t rule out maybe an isolated rumble of thunder, but for the most part, it’s going to be going to be just a soaking rain. You know that typical fall rainfall that we see, no severe weather or anything like that,” Dodson says. Dodson says rainfall amounts vary across the state and many places like Des Moines are running well ahead of normal. “We’re actually at 1.1 inches over normal at the moment (in Des Moines),” he says.

The temperatures are expected to warm up through this week. “This weekend, we might get kind of creeping more above normal. I think our typical high for this time of year is right around, 50 degrees in Des Moines, you know, a little cooler for the North, little warmer for the South. So we’ll be above normal, maybe five to ten degrees above normal through the weekend, and then back to right around normal through next week,” Dodson says.

Dodson says the ground isn’t yet frozen, so a lot of that rain we get should soak into what has been dry soil.