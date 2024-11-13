Republican lawmakers elect leaders for next session

Republican state lawmakers retained control of the House and Senate after a successful election and are keeping the same leadership for the next session.

Representative Pat Grassley of New Hartford was re-elected Speaker of the House Tuesday, and Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley remains House Majority Leader. Both first gained those positions in 2019. Republicans re-elected Jack Whitver as Senate majority leader, a position he has held since 2018. Whitver has been undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. But information released from the Senate says recent scans have shown that the tumor is shrinking and many of his symptoms have improved.

Senate Republicans also reelected Amy Sinclair as Senate President.

It looks as though Republicans will have a 67-33 majority in the Iowa House and a 35-15 majority in the Iowa Senate when they reconvene, allowing them to continue to control the debate agenda.