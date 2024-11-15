Congresswoman Hinson expects to get a lot done with Republican gains in election

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she is excited to win another term and return to Washington knowing the Republicans retain control of the House.

“I came into Congress under total Democrat control, and I am proud of the ways that I’ve been able to deliver for Iowa, even when in the minority, I pushed back on harmful policies, and I still found common ground to pass bills to help improve a veteran’s mental health and maternal health care,” she says. Hinson who is from Marion won her third term in Congress. She says Republicans should be able to get things done after winning the Senate as well and the re-lection of Donald Trump.

“President Trump won the popular vote as well. So I think, as you’re seeing from how he’s laying out his nominees and his agenda, my hope is that we’re able to get to work right away protecting the middle class tax cuts our Ways and Means. Committee has already been working the last eight, ten months on that policy with tax working groups,” Hinson says. She expects fixing the Biden border crisis is going to be one of the first issues. “I think you’re going to see immediate action on that on the day the president is sworn in. So I think we are always going to be looking at ways where we can deliver for the American people, and get started with that right away,” she says. “We have, obviously a limited amount of time to get to work on that. And I think President Trump learned from his first term and is going to make sure we’re holding folks accountable and delivering on the agenda we promised on the campaign trail.”

Hinson says she has always tried to work in a bipartisan manner, and that may be more possible now in the lame-duck session. “Democrats, I don’t think previously wanted to negotiate with Republicans. But guess what? Things are going to be changing around here in Washington, DC, very soon. So I have a feeling some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle may be more willing to come to the table to negotiate, on getting those spending bills across the finish line. Either way, we’re going to work with President Trump to make sure he can hit the ground running,” Hinson says.

Hinson defeated Democrat Sarah Corkery of Cedar Falls in the recent election to win her third term in the Second Congressional District.