Latest phone scam preys on Iowans with lost pets

Iowa’s largest nonprofit animal shelter is issuing a warning about scammers targeting pet owners whose animals are missing.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it’s gotten several calls from people who say they’ve gotten calls from someone claiming to be with the ARL.

The caller says their lost pet has been found and needs urgent medical care, then says payment is needed, and they try to get the owner to cover the expenses through a third-party payment processor.

The Des Moines-based shelter is putting out the word that this is something it never does.

All lost pets that arrive at the ARL are posted on two websites: PetcoLoveLost.org and IowaPetAlert.com.

If you get such a call, check those sites first, call the ARL or local law enforcement.