Grassley welcomes RFK Junior to bring new ideas to health care

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says Robert F. Kennedy Junior could help to answer many questions that haven’t been raised before, if he’s confirmed as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy is a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, and Grassley says he’s encouraged by the choice of Kennedy to head HHS.

“What’s wrong with bringing some new ideas in?” Grassley says. “It’s whether or not those ideas are adopted or not, and there’s no way I could make a prediction on that, but I don’t think we should be afraid to review any policies of the government and change them if necessary.”

Kennedy abandoned his bid for the White House after striking a deal to give Donald Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration. Grassley says he sees an advantage to having a businessman who is not a politician raising questions about government programs.

“That somebody comes in from the outside, whether it’s the president of the United States or RFK Junior, raising these questions seems to be pretty important, just to make sure that government is functioning to the will of the people.”

During the campaign, Kennedy said Trump had asked him to reorganize several agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration.

Trump also proposes creating a Department of Government Efficiency to be co-chaired by billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. It would look into ways to slash government regulations and spending while downsizing the federal workforce. Grassley says he’d welcome such a review.

“If they’re going to do their job right, every nook and cranny of the federal government and its programs need to be looked into,” Grassley says. “I would be very concerned if they cut away the safety net for American family farmers, but beyond the safety net, when you’ve got at least dozens and maybe hundreds of different programs in the Department of Agriculture, I wouldn’t say that every one of them should be immune from consideration.”

Musk pledged to cut $2-trillion from the federal budget, but he’s not offered many specifics on how he’d go about it.

(By Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)