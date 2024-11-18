Public meeting planned Wednesday on proposed Cedar Rapids casino

Supporters and opponents of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids have a chance this week to share their views with state regulators.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is taking public comment on the new license proposal at a meeting Wednesday. But a group that calls itself Iowans for Common Sense is running this television ad opposing the plan. The ad says: “A statewide study found that, yes, the majority of us support casino gambling, but we also oppose building any more. Iowa has enough casinos.”

The $275 million-dollar development would sit along the river northwest of downtown Cedar Rapids. The project’s backers say it would boost the economy and tax revenues.

The public meeting is Wednesday morning at 10 at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center. The Racing and Gaming Commission will decide on the Cedar Rapids casino application in February.

(By Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)