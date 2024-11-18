Rules for registering snowmobiles change to one fee

There’s a change this year in how you register you snowmobile before running the trails in Iowa. The Iowa DNR ‘s Jessica Flatt says it simplifies the process.

“Residents of Iowa are no longer required to purchase the user permit. They’ll only be needing to register their vehicle annually. So previous to this law change, they would have had to register and buy a trail permit, and now they’ll only have to buy the registration,” she says. Flatt says the registration fee was increased, but it balances out with no permit required.. “They’re basically netting out the same cost, but now it’s only a single item that they have to purchase is that registration fee, Flatt says. “So the registration fee did increase from, you know, 15 to 30, but now they’re not required to buy that separate permit.”

Flatt says the fee goes to help the users. “All of the money from the permits and the registration go into a dedicated fund, and the department administers that fund, but we partner with the Iowa State Snowmobile Association, and 70 percent of those registration funds go to them, and they run a trail program, and so they work with all the local clubs that have designated snowmobile trails,” she says.

You can register your snowmobile on the DNR website. “If a snowmobile has not been registered before, they’re going to need to go to their county recorder’s office. But to renew an existing registration, they can visit the county recorder, or they can just go online or use our go outdoors app if they already have that,” Flatt says. Flatt says they’ve been consistently seeing around 20,000 registered snowmobiles each year.

Renewals are due by December 31st.