Former Gov. Branstad retiring from World Food Prize

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is retiring from his latest post as president of the World Food Prize.

Branstad, the nation’s longest serving governor, resigned in 2017 to serve as U.S. Ambassador to China. He left that post in September of 2020 and, in early 2023, became the president of the Des Moines-based World Food Prize Foundation. Branstad said at the time he’d be in the role for a year or so.

“To make sure that Iowa continues to be the location that people think of when they’re looking at where’s the center for agriculture research and for honoring people that are doing good things to feed the world,” Branstad said at a news conference in February of 2023.

In a written statement released today, Branstad said he’s proud that the organization has expanded its reach and deepened its commitment to building “sustainable, resilient food systems worldwide.” Branstad worked with Iowa businessman John Ruan and Iowa native Norman Borlaug to bring the World Food Prize to Des Moines in 1990. Borlaug won the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for research that dramatically improved wheat yields. When Branstad took over as World Food Prize president last year, Branstad said he wanted to maintain their legacy.

“I knew both John Ruan and Norman Borlaug very well. I have the greatest respect for what they did,” Branstad said in 2023. “..Also, I’m a farm kid from Iowa and I want Iowa to be recognized as the local for this Nobel-like prize for food and agriculture.”

Branstad, who turned 78 on Sunday, will conclude his tenure at the World Food Prize on January 31. The organization’s chief operating officer will lead the World Food Prize Foundation as it conducts a global search for a new chief executive.