Senator Ernst excited by potential of Donald Trump’s second term

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says the second administration of President Donald Trump will be different from the first.

“What I see in the second Trump administration is the experience that was taken from the first four years and much more finessed moving into the second administration,” she says. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak says she looks forward to having the President, Senate, and U.S. House all in the majority. “It’s going to be an exciting time, and this will be a change, a wave of change through federal government, which is, in my opinion, long, long overdue,” Ernst says.

Ernt says John Thune is a good choice to be the Senate Majority Leader. “He’s from South Dakota, so he understands our rural issues, our ag issues, and I think he is going to be a very effective leader. I think he’s he’s going to reach out and continue to reach out with the Trump administration. They will have an exceptional working relationship,” Ernst says. “So I’m excited about our potential in the new Congress, and look forward to John Thune’s leadership.”

Ernst missed out on bid for a Senate leadership position and will be chair of the Senate Small Business Committee.

