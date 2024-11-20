EPA says more Iowa river segments are impaired due to high nitrate levels

Federal regulators say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources should add half a dozen river segments to the state’s 2024 list of impaired waterways.

The EPA says nitrate levels in sections of the Cedar, Des Moines, Iowa, Raccoon and South Skunk rivers exceeded safe drinking water standards.

States are required to submit a list of impaired waters to the EPA for review every two years. It’s the first step in developing a plan to cut pollution.

Michael Schmidt is the staff attorney for the Iowa Environmental Council.

“EPA does not very often disapprove state submissions for impaired water lists like this,” Schmidt says, “and I think EPA’s action recognizes the high nitrate concentrations across Iowa, especially in Iowa’s major rivers.”

Iowa has nearly 600 impaired water segments with the EPA’s additions. Schmidt says the EPA’s decision to add more impaired waters is unusual.

“I think it’s a demonstration that we are not fully addressing our water quality problems in Iowa,” Schmidt says.

The agency is accepting public comments on the segments through December 13th.

The DNR says it’s reviewing the EPA’s response and declined further comment.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)