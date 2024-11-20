Trump picks Iowan Matt Whitaker for NATO Ambassador

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he’s chosen an Iowan to be U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

Matt Whitaker was the acting U.S. Attorney General for three months during Trump’s first term in office. During a September fundraiser for Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Whitaker talked about his tenure in the Justice Department, where he had served as chief of staff before his stint as acting attorney general.

“What I learned is that you have to lead. You have to lead from the front and you have to be willing to take unpopular positions. I think the biggest challenge we have in Washington, D.C. is…we have way too many people that want to be somebody instead of do something,” Whitaker said at the event in Iowa City. “…If I was successful at all at the Department of Justice in the Trump Administration, it was because I was unafraid of what would came next. I knew I was never going to work at a big law firm. I knew that I may never work and be able to feed my family…We had a country to save and a mission.”

Whitaker campaigned extensively for Trump’s reelection. “This is the election that is going to not just set the next four years, but really it’s going to set decades of American history,” Whitaker said on September 7, 2024.

Trump called Whitaker “a strong warrior and loyal patriot: who will ensure U.S. interests “are advanced and defended.”

Whitaker’s nomination to be NATO Ambassador is subject to a confirmation vote in the U.S. Senate. Whitaker has won Senate confirmation before. He served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa during President George W. Bush’s second term.

Whitaker has run for statewide office twice. He was the Republican Party’s nominee for state treasurer in 2002 and he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2014. Whitaker, who grew up in Ankeny and played football for the Iowa Hawkeyes, credits those experiences for his success as an adult.

“When I came on the national scene suddenly and unexpectedly as acting attorney general and my life dramatically changed I like to say I was an overnight sensation 10 years in the making because…no one ever saw when I was doing Newsmax hits in 2014 and 2015 and 2016,” Whitaker said in September. “And all the radio and all of the practice and so much of what you learn from sports is you’ve got to practice and you’ve got to get better and you’ve got to constantly improve.”

Whitaker earned a communications degree, an MBA and a law degree from the University of Iowa.