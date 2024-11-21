Four Iowa cities are on track to host train-side holiday concerts

The Holiday Train will be chugging into four Iowa communities for free concerts next week to get folks in the yuletide spirit.

Terry Cunha, spokesman for the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad, says this is the 26th year for the holiday train tradition and it’s a sight to behold, especially at night.

“It’s a really beautiful scene as the entire train is lit up with Christmas lights and beautiful displays,” he says, “just demonstrating the joy of the holiday season.”

Once the locomotive comes to a halt, the music begins, as the train is quickly converted into a stage where singer KT Tunstall and the band American Authors will be putting on a show.

“One of the train car’s doors open up and then we have our musical artists performing a live set that includes some of their great hits,” Cunha says, “but also, of course, many Christmas songs that our crowd can sing along and enjoy during the 30-minute performance.”

The concerts are free, but the Calgary, Canada-based railroad is working with local non-profits in each of the four Iowa communities where the train will be stopping.

“Bring a non-perishable food item that can be donated to each of the charities that will be set up at each show collecting donations at each and every stop,” Cunha says. “What we raise stays in the community and helps those in need in each of the stops that we’re visiting.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $24-million and more than five-million pounds of food for community food banks.

Stops are planned November 27th in Clinton, Davenport and Muscatine with a final Iowa stop on November 28th in Ottumwa.

See a live train tracker at cpkcr.com/holidaytrain.